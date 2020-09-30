6 Black Women Who Would Have Done A Better Job Than Chris Wallace At The First Presidential Debate

We are clearly not living in ordinary times.

Last night’s debate between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden proved chaotic and disgraceful as two grown white men over the age of 70 engaged in a horrifying charade of back and forth over who is more apt to be the next leader of the United States.

But the most frustrating part of the night was Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who struggled at the reins as moderator. Wallace to no avail, finally put his foot down an hour into the debate by scolding Trump who continued to bait and bully Biden during the two-minute period where debate participants were allowed to answer Wallace’s questions without interruption.

To be fair, while Biden was not above engaging in the foolery his responses were provoked by Trump who put on the whole armor of a petulant child, falling in line with his brand. Trump descended to the lowest of lows by refusing to condemn white supremacists, confessed that he doesn’t want to pay taxes, and lashed out at Hunter Biden over his past struggles with drug abuse.

Since Wallace was unable to gather Trump, nor was he able to push back during unanswered questions, I sat and thought of fully capable Black women who have the ability to go toe to toe with his antics, while also countering some of Joe Biden’s flat answers in regards to race and hotbed issues.

Like I said earlier, we aren’t living in ordinary times, and since all bets are off, none of the moderator candidates in this situation have to be perfect or objective since it’s clear that you can be president with zero intelligence or experience.

Kristen Welker, an award-winning NBC News journalist who also happens to be a Black woman, is scheduled to moderate the third and final debate on October 22. But until she takes the stage, these are a few of the Black women who would have owned Trump during Tuesday night’s fiasco.

It’s not up to Black women to save America by any means, but these six women are fully capable of doing so.

April Ryan

April Ryan proves the least messiest choice for me and is fully capable of holding her own on the debate stage. She already has on the job training as a long-time member of the White House press core and confronts Trump on difficult issues that he attempts to dodge and discredit.

Ryan has been a target of Trump as he continues to display his contempt for intelligent, capable Black women. And in the last four years we’ve seen Ryan take the gloves off when it comes to Trump, especially on social media. Because of her journalist training and experience, I believe she would also be able to press Biden on issues that are important to the Black community and is

Donna Brazile

Brazile has direct experience for the job, having served as a political strategist since the late 1970’s in American politics. Yes, we know her reputation has some shadows after it was revealed that she leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election but there is no doubt that she’s overly qualified, just as much, if not more so than her Fox News colleague Chris Wallace.

NeNe Leakes

The former head peach of the Atlanta Housewives franchise used to work for Donald Trump, (remember she’s very rich) so there’s some bias there. But NeNe knows how to evoke silence over anyone who thinks they can get a word in. During the debate, we would have seen both men shooketh if they tried any of the antics they pulled with Wallace. I personally would LOVE to see it.

Mo’Nique

The Oscar-winning actress and comedian has no issue, I mean none AT ALL, speaking the truth when need be. She’s not afraid of anyone or anything and that’s a superpower sorely needed when dealing with men like Trump. And she’s smart and funny as hell and would have definitely lightened the load as everyone watched the horror show unfold. We still replay her unforgettable moments from hosting VH1’s Charm School, where she helped the women from Flavor of Love get. Doesn’t seem like a far stretch to me at all to have her moderate the debate.

Omarosa Manigult

Now, this may rub some folks the wrong way, and maybe it isn’t a fair choice. But Omarosa knows how to get under people’s skin and she knows where all of Trump’s bodies are buried. After she was fired in 2017 from the Trump White House, she has gone on to tell all the secrets in her book, “Unhinged” about her time in the White House. She definitely ain’t perfect, but it would be worth a try.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross is smart and powerful and has moderator experience . She has hosted presidential candidates during a September 2019 LGBTQ forum where she made history as the first transgender person to do so. During Tuesday’s debate women’s issues and LGBTQ community issues were largely ignored and Ross would have made sure that questions covered those who are routinely unseen, unheard and dismissed.