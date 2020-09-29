Grand Jury Tapes In Breonna Taylor Case Will Be Released

The grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case will be released after a grand jury member filed a motion on Monday, accusing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of publicly miscategorizing the grand jury’s sentiments, and failing to offer an option to indict all three officers involved in Taylor’s untimely death.

The unnamed juror filed a motion on Monday which included a request to speak publicly on record, which was granted approval by a judge. Although Cameron announced last week that he had no intentions of releasing the transcripts, his office has agreed to comply with the order.

“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer, told The New York Times.

Taylor’s family made the request to release the transcripts during an emotional press conference last week two days after the indictment was read, which did not reflect a semblance of justice for Taylor’s life.

Brett Hankison was only one of the officers involved in the shooting charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the 1st degree for shooting wildly and willfully into the apartment complex on the night Taylor was killed. Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were also involved in the shooting but were able to walk with just a slap on the wrist after they were placed on administrative leave. Hankison was fired from the force, but is appealing the decision.

Based on what was presented to the jury, Hankison could not be charged with murder as the bullets fired from his gun did not strike Taylor. Cameron did publicly state that Cosgrove’s weapon was proved to be the one which fired the fatal shots that struck Taylor.

Law enforcement and Cameron argued that because Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired first, neither Cosgrove nor Mattingly should face murder charges. Walker has repeatedly stated that he fired in self defense because he thought Taylor’s apartment was being broken into by an intruder.

Prior to the indictment announcement city officials in Louisville declared a state of emergency, providing a grim outlook on what was sure to come. In the days following the indictment, citizens in Louisville and across the country have taken to the streets to protest filled with fatigue that at every turn Black people in America are continually shown that the laws which govern do not apply to their safety or humanity.

Hopefully the transcripts will provide more transparency as Taylor’s loved ones and her supporters continue the crusade for justice.