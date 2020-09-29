Nickayla Rivera “Not Concerned With The Way Things Look” After Controversy Over Moving In With Late Sis Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband And Son

Nickayla Rivera is speaking out not to clear up some things, but rather, to ask for compassion from people following the news that she moved in with late sister Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and son, Josey.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to share a brief statement.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” she wrote.

“I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted,” she added. “I hope you can all do the same”

As previously shared, The Daily Mail published a story on Monday reporting that Nickayla, 25, and Ryan, 37 moved into a three bedroom rented home, reportedly to help raise he and Naya’s son. However, people had a lot to say about the pair’s bond, especially after one of the images shared of the two running errands together seemingly showed them holding hands during a Target run.

There has been no comment as of yet from Ryan on the matter.

Naya was the eldest of the Rivera children, with brother and former NFL player Mychal coming after her, and Nickayla, a model, born last. Despite the slight age difference (Naya was 33 at the time of her passing), the sisters seemed to have a close relationship.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down,” Nickayla wrote about her sister following her death in July. “But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣”