Nickayla Rivera Has Moved In With Late Sister Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband And Son

Naya Rivera’s younger sister, model Nickayla, seems to be stepping up to help care for the late actress’s son, Josey.

According to The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old has moved in with Naya’s ex-husband, 37-year-old actor Ryan Dorsey, and the two are working together to raise the 5-year-old in his mother’s absence. They are sharing a rented three-bedroom home.

The publication shared photos of the two, faces covered in the pandemic of course, running errands together. They also posted video of the two transporting his belongings from his old home in San Fernando Valley into via a moving truck to take to the rented space.

Their outings in September have been together, and that has sparked some controversy. There is an image of the pair at Target earlier this month where they appear to be holding hands.

People have taken to both Ryan and Nickayla’s Instagram pages, but mostly hers, to question them about how close they’ve become since Naya’s passing. “Y’all need to live together for exactly what reason ???” asked one person, while another said “wow surely these reports are not true…”

However, the two could certainly just be leaning on each other for support, and to be a strong presence for Josey as they deal with their grief.

Naya passed away in July after she went missing while boating on Lake Piru, a reservoir in Ventura County, Calif., with son Josey on July 8. She was feared to have drowned after her son was found alone in their rented boat. On July 13, after extensive searches by authorities and the Glee star’s loved ones, Ryan included, her body was found. The day after, the cause of death was released by the Ventura County medical examiner, citing it as an accidental drowning. Authorities believed that after getting caught in a rip current while swimming outside of the boat with Josey, Naya was able to save him by putting him back on the boat, but didn’t have enough strength left to save herself.

Nickayla shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister a day after her funeral.

“Sister,⁣ There are no words to describe my love for you,” she wrote. “Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.” ⁣

⁣

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still,” she added. “I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

As for Ryan, he shared a tribute where he stated that he would always make sure their son knows everything there is to know about his mother.

“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” he wrote on Instagram. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Naya and Ryan were married from 2014 to 2018.