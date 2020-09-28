Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother Tavior Ties The Knot

- By
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tamera, who married his girlfriend turned fiancée, Zandy Fitzgerald, 2 months after proposing.

The newly married couple shared moments from their nuptials on Instagram.

According to PEOPLE, the two tied the note at Graystone Quarry, a reclaimed rock quarry near Nashville, Tennessee.

Tavior shared an image from the day afterward.

Zandy, who’s already changed her last name on Instagram shared even more images.

Check out more images of the couple from the wedding day and more.

 

Categories: News
