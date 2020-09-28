Trump Was Able To Dodge His Unpaid Taxes, But These Black Celebs Weren’t Afforded That Luxury

A New York Times report released on Sunday pretty much summed up what most of us already knew about Trump, that he’s a lying, cheating, shrewd businessman.

In 2016 and 2017, Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes and took large deductions in order to evade responsibility for his bad business choices.

Trump was able to dodge tax based repercussions by using loopholes to avoid paying any federal taxes at all in 10 of 15 years beginning in 2000. It’s also clear that Trump was able to evade by hiring his family as consultants, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

It’s a sobering reveal while families in America counter with the weight of salary deductions, furloughs and lay offs.

In response to the report, Trump downplayed it by relying on his tired tactic of claiming it as “fake news.”

And as we know several Black celebrities have been publicly shamed and called out over the expenses or for the right word, reported lack thereof.

Trump being able to evade jail time over this revelation and still ascend to the presidency shows how whiteness is always used to protect and preserve false ideals of superiority.