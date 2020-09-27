Witness To Breonna Taylor’s Death Changed Their Story 2 Months After Shooting

A key witness to what happened moments before Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13, 2020 had reportedly changed their account of what they saw happened two months after the shooting. Witness Aarin Sarpee’s change in what he heard that night had a major affect on the grand jury charges (or lack thereof) that were revealed last week.

According to Vice News, Sarpee was at the Louisville, Kentucky apartment complex to pick up his daughter from his brother’s house and saw police as they were preparing to execute a no-knock warrant on Taylor’s apartment. In an interview with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit on March 21, Sarpee told Sergeant Jason Vance that police did not announce themselves before they used a battling ram to enter her apartment. This supported Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker’s claims that police didn’t announce themselves and that’s why he thought the apartment was being invaded by burglars and he fired his gun.

“No, nobody identified themselves,” Sarpee told Sergeant Vance.

Two months later, Sarpee was singing a different tune. On May 15, 2020 he was contacted again by Sergeant Amanda Seeyle from the same unit. Seeyle reportedly referred to previous conversation between she and Sarpee but VICE found that there’s no record of any previous talks between them. While asking Sarpee a set of questions, Sarpee changed his story and said that he did hear LMPD officers announce themselves. He told Seeyle that they said “This is the cops.” He also told them that he could recall more about what happened that night despite it being two months since the shooting.

“It’s been so long now,” Sarpee told Seeyle during their seven minute conversation. “I recall some of it.”

Now instead of supporting Walker’s claims, his account now adds weight to what the officers were saying happened. Two other witnesses, whose names weren’t revealed, told VICE that they didn’t hear police say who they were before busting into Taylor’s apartment.

This account led to a grand jury deciding not to indict any of the officers with charges for Taylor’s death. Instead, Brett Hankison, who was fired in June 2020, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment because the bullets he fired put Taylor’s neighbors in danger. ‘

Walker’s lawyer, Steve Romines, said Sarpee isn’t a reliable source.

“You cannot in good faith look at Sarpee’s interviews and try to rely on him to establish that police announced themselves,” Romines told VICE. “He’s obviously confused over the course of his interviews. It’s pretty clear to me that [the police] trying to create the narrative that benefits them.”