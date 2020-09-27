Attica Scott, The Black State Representative Who Wrote Breonna’s Law, Arrested While Protesting In Louisville

State Representative Attica Scott, the Black woman that wrote Breonna’s Law, was arrested during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky where she was marching after a grand jury decided not to charge any police officers with Breonna Taylor’s death. According to a Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Scott, who is teh only Black female on the state legislature, was one of the 24 people who were arrested and was charged with first-degree rioting, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.

As protestors began a march prior to the curfew, several members of the march began causing damage – breaking windows on Fourth Street at Jeff Ruby’s Steak House. Marchers progressed along the waterfront and through downtown, causing damage at various locations along the way – including TARC buses at Brook Street and tossing a flare into the Main Library breaking windows and attempting to start a fire. Protestors made their way to the First Unitarian Church at 809 S. 4th Street. People gathered on the property of the church, which allowed them to stay there as the curfew had expired.

Officers remained at 4th and York in order to secure the area so maintenance could address the library windows that were broken and an arson investigation begun. Once that was complete, police left the area and protestors were given directions on how to leave the church and head home and were able to walk back to their vehicles.

Contrary to rumors on social media, the LMPD, at no time, was waiting for “ a decision from legal about whether or not they can storm the property.” No arrests were made for being on church property. No National Guard was deployed to address these issues.

At least 24 people were arrested throughout the evening for charges including unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree. A spreadsheet of those arrests we have so far is attached. Citations that detail the individual circumstances of each arrest will be available through the courts tomorrow.

According to The Huffington Post , Scott was arrested with her daughter Shameka Parrish-Wright, the operations manager at the Bail Project , an organization that pays bail in order to fight against mass incarceration. They were released from Metro Corrections on September 25, 2020.

Breonna’s Law not only bans the use of no-knock warrants, which was used the night of Taylor’s death, but it also requires officers to turn on their body camera when executing a search warrant.

