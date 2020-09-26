Between The Breonna Taylor Ruling And Invalidation Of Megan Thee Stallion, Jidenna Is ‘Surpressing Rage’

Between no one being charged for Breonna Taylor’s death and the drama regarding yhe Megan thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, this week has been exhausting for Black women. Singer Jidenna took to Twitter and reminded us that as a Black man who supports Black women, this week has been rough for him as well. In his latest post, he not only said he has been “surpressing rage” but also called out Black men who haven’t been showing up for Black women but claim to be kings.

“The f–kery of this week—the Breonna Taylor verdict, the Tory Lanez release, the childish men in the comments—has me suppressing rage. F–k all that “King” talk if you don’t ride for Breonna, if you don’t believe Megan, if you don’t protect the women who have been protecting us,” he tweeted.

In case you missed it, it was determined that the bullets that killed Breonna Taylor came from officer Myles Cosgrove’s gun. His actions the night of March 13 that left Taylor dead were seen as justifiable; therefore, he won’t face any charges, USA Today reported.

Instead of releasing a statement, Lanez released an album, Daystar, to address the night that he is accused of shooting Megan thee Stallion. On one of the songs titled “Money Over Fallouts” he denies shooting Megan at all.

Rick Ross spoke out more directly about the incident and told the Toronto singer/rapper that this wasn’t the time to drop an album.

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” Ross said on his Instagram story. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that s–t.”

Let’s continue to protect and honor Black women.