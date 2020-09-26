Reagan Gomez Says White Actresses With Similar Roles Are Paid Three Times More Than Her

When it comes to the pay gap in the United States, Black women earn significantly less than White women and men no matter the career field. Actress Reagan Gomez, known for her role on The Parent Hood, revealed on social media that she found out that white actresses playing similar roles as her were getting a much higher salary.

“Not so random. I did a film recently. RECENTLY. When negotiating pay, I found out that B/C/D list white actresses, for the same work, on another network were getting 3 X WHAT I GOT. Same work. Similar storyline. But THEY, [White women] (in my similar celeb status) still got 3X more,” she wrote on Twitter. “So when we talk about the racial/gender wealth gap & how much Black Americans have lost out on….yeah. It’s a LOT. And even in the gender wage gap, [White women] while still making less than [White men], still make WAY MORE than [Black women]/[women of color].

Gomez continued and said that there are also disparities in housing and education when it comes to Black people.

“I bring that up because when I think about how much Black people have lost out on in our lifetimes it’s so much. So so much. In every career, every education level…from the time we were born until the day we die. That’s housing, education, statistics show that while [Black women] are the most educated/we are promoted THE LEAST, health care, self care, childhood activities…hell, travel. We love talking about passport twitter but the reality is [people] are BROKE.”

Gomez is absolutely correct. In 2018, LeanIn.org, the National Urban League and Survey Monkey conducted research about the pay gap between Black women and White men and women for Black Women’s Equal Pay Day. They found that Black women make 38 percent less than White men and 21 percent less than White women. This meant that for every dollar a white man earns, a black woman only earns 63 cents. The research also stated that Black women work more hours than white women and still earn less than them. Also, White men with advanced degrees make about $17 more per hour than Black women with advanced degrees.

