McDonald’s Will Host Its Biggest Virtual Concert Series With The 14th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

McDonald’s is gearing up to host their 14th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour, which will be benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, this year the festivities will be virtual. Beginning on September 27, 2020, the virtual concert series, which has the theme of “Gospel City Playlists,” will stream and run every Sunday until October 18 on BET.com and BET Network’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. eastern time and 7 p.m. central time.

“Every year, our Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the most highly-anticipated community events,” McDonald’s Owner/Operator Harry Smith said in a press release. Recognizing its importance and rich legacy, we are excited to bring the tour to life virtually, which is also allowing us to offer it to a larger audience at a time when these inspiring messages are needed most. As we continue navigating these difficult times, we look forward to bringing people together from across the country through this safe and uplifting virtual concert series.”

The lineup consists of Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence & Company, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Le’Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Myron Butler, Ricky Dillard, Smokie Norful, Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Clark Sisters and more. The tour will be hosted by radio personality Lonnie Hunter.

“I’m excited to join this diverse lineup of talented artists who, like me, are proud to carry on the longstanding traditions of gospel music,” Kirk Franklin also said in the press release. “McDonald’s is doing amazing work by hosting this top-notch tour for the community through its Black & Positively Golden movement. My fellow artists and I are hoping fans everywhere will be inspired to continue pressing forward during these trying times and be encouraged to give back to families in need through Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

The dates are below: