Yara Shahidi To Be Portray Tinkerbell in Live-Action Peter Pan Film

Actress Yara Shahidi is strengthening her roots in the Disney company. After starring on “black-ish” for ABC and “grown-ish” for Freeform, both owned by Disney, Shahidi has been tapped to play the role of Tinkerbell in an upcoming live-action Peter Pan film titled Peter Pan and Wendy.

According to Deadline, (likely no surprise to any of us) Shahidi will be the first person of color to fulfill this role.

Shahidi follows in the footsteps of her fellow “grown-ish” co-star Halle Bailey, who will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action film, The Little Mermaid.

We’re happy to hear that Shahidi has earned this part. Hopefully, she won’t be the only person of color on the cast.

Other actors a part of the production are Jude Law, who will play Captain Hook and Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson who will play Peter Pan and Wendy.

In addition to her work for “black-ish” and “grown-ish,” which she produces. Shahidi has inked an overall deal with ABC Signature Studios.