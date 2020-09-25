“It Is Our Duty To Fight For Our Freedom”: Join The Virtual 4th Annual March For Black Women

Black women need safe spaces now more than ever. This week was especially trying after it was announced that justice would not be delivered to Breonna Taylor and her family, signaling the repeated disrespect of Black women in America.

The March For Black Women aims to provide solace for Black women and will take place online due to safety measures presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The march is hosted by social justice advocacy group Black Women’s Blueprint on September 26, 2020, marking the event’s fourth year.

Like our ancestors, we will continue to invest in our well being by sharing space with one another to envision a future where Black women and their interests are central, divesting away from policies, persons and practices that do not serve us. And with the general election less than 40 days away, the time has expired on patience, and relies heavily on action and persistence.

“During this incredibly transformative moment, Black women and girls, disabled sisters, sisters across the border, and women that exist along all other axes of oppression have consistently been de-centered. Black Women’s Blueprint recognizes the pressing need to develop a ‘blueprint’ for political and social justice derived from Black women’s self-determination and autonomy,” said Farah Tanis, Executive Director of Black Women’s Blueprint in a statement obtained by MadameNoire.

Organizers will call attention to policy and transformative efforts that protect all Black women and femmes, Black trans women, to denounce sexual violence against our community, advocate for reproductive justice and policing reform. This year’s event will heavily discuss voter rights and education in order to prepare for the long battle leading up to and post Election Day on November 3.

The march includes an incredible lineup of virtual speakers who are rising up to the challenge in their personal lives and in their work. Guests include: writer Michaela Angela Davis, Gina Belafonte, ED of Sankofa, daughter of Harry Belafonte, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Opal Tometi, Co-founder Black Lives Matter, model Joan Smalls, Rosa Clemente, First Afro-Latina women to run for Vice-President of United States and poet Staceyann Chin.

The revolution will be televised and the march rings in the theme of the powerful words of Assata Shakur:

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”



