Catch Jade Novah Perform At One Yard’s Virtual Yardfest Homecoming Celebration Tonight

Earlier this month, we told you about Urban One’s virtual homecoming experience One Yard, and tonight the first virtual event is kicking off with Yardfest. Hosted by One Yard’s Grand Marshal, Keshia Knight Pulliam, the Yardfest Concert, sponsored by Xfinity, will feature an exclusive performance by headliner Jade Novah. (Check out an exclusive sneak peek of her set list here.)

One Yard is filling in the gap this time of year when most alumni would be heading to their respective HBCUs to tailgate, catch a game, and reconnect with old friends. Through a lineup of virtual events, the platform is still giving grads the opportunity to connect and celebrate, and the festivities will be happening from the end of this month through the beginning of November, with many more celebrity appearances to catch.

Check the full One Yard homecoming season schedule below and check out OneYard.Co for regular updates. You can also follow what’s happening on Facebook, Instagram:@1Yard.Co, and Twitter: @1YardCo.