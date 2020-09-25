Breonna Taylor’s Family Demands Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Release The Transcripts Of The Grand Jury Proceedings

Two days after the devastating decision where Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued gross injustice by overseeing a grand jury that declined to press charges in Breonna Taylor’s death, the family and lawyers demand that Cameron release the transcripts of the grand jury in order for transparency and accountability.

At a Wednesday press conference after the indictment was announced Cameron said that he would not release the transcripts.

Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer, her family, along with lawyers, Benjamin Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker gathered in Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park on Friday. The father of Jacob Blake also travelled to be with Breonna’s family, along with Until Freedom Activists Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour.

Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt, read a message on behalf of her sister Tamika.

“I never had faith with Daniel Cameron to begin with,” she began. “I knew he was too inexperienced to deal with a job of his caliber. I knew he had already chosen to be on the wrong side of the law. The moment he wanted the grand jury to make the decision, what I had hoped is that he knew he had the power to do the right, that he had the power to start the healing of this city, that he had the power to help mend over 400 years of oppression. What he helped me realize is that it will always be us against them.”

Brett Hankison one of the three officers involved in the case, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that were fired into a white neighbor’s apartment during the botched raid that took Breonna’s life on March 13. If found guilty, Hankison would only face up to five years in jail. Breonna’s family is angered over the grand jury indictment which does not mention Breonna’s name, where the outcome furthered broke their spirit.

“I was reassured Wednesday of why I have no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law that is not made to protect us Black and brown people,” Palmer’s statement read.

“The system as a whole has failed her,” she continued.

“I hope you never feel the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row,” she concluded.

“Breonna Taylor’s entire family is heartbroken, devastated and outraged and confused and bewildered just like all of us as to what did Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury. Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf or did he make unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify the ki8lling of Breonna Taylor by these police officers and in doing so, make sure that Breonna Taylor’s family never got their day in court, never got their due process and in essence denied justice,” Crump said.

“That’s why we are standing here today united in solidarity declaring and demanding that he release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings so we can know if there was anybody given a voice to Breonna Taylor.”

Crump said that his co-counsel Sam Aguiar interviewed at least 12 neighbors who said they did not hear officers knock and announce their presence at Breonna’s apartment on the night of March 13.

Crump’s co-counsel Baker called out Cameron for the six month delay and also called for the end of misinformation and lies about protesters who are advocating for Breonna. She asked that a special prosecutor be appointed in order to bring forth charges in Breonna’s name.

“I took offense to you not being honest with Tamika Palmer when we met with you,” Baker said.

“You told us we would learn in advance. We learned at the same time that America learned, that is unacceptable,” Baker said.

Activist Tamika Mallory pointed out that Cameron received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, showing that his loyalty was misplaced.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negros that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people to abuse them and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages. That is who you are Daniel Cameron. You are a coward, you are a sellout and you were used by the system to harm your mama, your own Black mama. We have no respect for you, no respect for your Black skin because all of our skinfolk ain’t our kinfolk and you do not belong to Black people at all.”

“We are prepared to fight until our own death if it is necessary. Not just for her, but for every single little Breonna Taylor watching us.”

On Thursday Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer broke her silence earlier on Instagram. Palmer has shown nothing but strength as she was forcefully placed in the group of mothers and fathers who lost their children to police brutality.

“It’s still Breonna Taylor for me,” she wrote, captioning a portrait of her daughter with the hashtag #ThesystemfailedBreonna.”

Breonna’s younger sister Juniyah Palmer also spoke out Twitter writing, “They failed you, they failed me. Breonna I am so sorry…I don’t know what do do.”

Breonna’s family awaits the conclusion of an FBI investigation that was announced earlier in the summer after the details surrounding her death garnered national attention. Her family also continues to work with grassroot activists and organizers in the ongoing fight to preserve Breonna’s legacy and institute legislation in honor of the many others who unjustly died at the hands of police.

Last week the family received a $12M settlement in a civil case against the city. But after the grand jury decision, it is evident that the buck of justice cannot and will not stop there for Breonna’s family.