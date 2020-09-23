Mariah Carey Said Derek Jeter Helped Her Leave Ex-Husband Tommy Mottola

It’s no secret that Mariah Carey’s marriage to record executive Tommy Mottola was an abusive one. And if you know anything about women in abusive relationships, you know that it can be extremely difficult to leave them—for all types of reasons.

Thankfully, Mariah was able to break free.

And in a conversation with throwback interview with Oprah, Carey shared the person who helped her make that necessary transition.

It was Major League Baseball player Derek Jeter, with whom Carey was romantically involved for a period of time.

PEOPLE reports that in a clip from an upcoming interview with Oprah in a show called The Oprah Conversation, Carey spoke about her relationship with Jeter in the ‘90s.

Referencing Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Oprah said, “Before you divorced Tommy Mottola, you met Yankee baseball player Derek Jeter, and you say he served a very high purpose in your life. This was one of those situations of the right person at the right place and the right time. What was it about Derek? He got his own song too, right?”

Carey said, “He got his own song. He got a few songs. He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed that there was somebody else.”

Carey shared that “My All” and “The Roof” were about Jeter.

She also shared that their shared biracial identity helped bond the two of them.

“It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me.”

Carey shared that seeing Jeter in a healthy family, helped reshape the feelings she had about her own family’s dysfunction.

“And they changed my viewpoint that ‘Oh, it’s because of the biracial situation that my family is so screwed up,’ as opposed to ‘it’s them.’ And yes, those things did play a huge part in their dysfunction. But it was healthy for me to see a functional family that basically kind of looked like mine, but didn’t feel like mine. And he was also living his dream job and doing his dream job,” she adds. “I believe we connected in that way.”

Carey said more than anything she was thankful for Jeter showing her the possibility that she could live another life.

“I didn’t know who he was, we met and I’ve written songs about it. And honestly, I don’t think it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he was the love of my life,'” she admits. “Like, at the time I did, because I didn’t think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn’t- What’s the word? I used the word, I just thought about this last night. Not looked down on but feel superior to me because of the fact that I’m not one way or another in most people’s minds, and they have preconceived notions, whatever.”

“But he was a catalyst. And I think that it was beautiful.”

“The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey” premieres Thursday on Apple TV+. The Apple Original series. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, hit shelves Sept. 29.