John Legend Says Baby Number 3’s Natural Conception Was A Surprise After Years Of Fertility Challenges: “We Thought It Couldn’t Happen This Way”

It seems that some good has come out of quarantine after all. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, John Legend revealed that all of the time he has been spending at home with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, resulted in the natural conception of their third child — something that neither John nor Chrissy believed was possible.

“It was truly a surprise. We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen,” said the “Wild” singer. “I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had.”

Initially, it seems that the couple was cautious about the news, which they eventually announced via the singer’s latest music video, as they had concerns that something could go wrong. However, so far, it’s been smooth sailing and Chrissy has been having a healthy pregnancy.

“We thought it couldn’t happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but so far all the tests have come back great and we feel very good,” John expressed.

The pair’s two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, who were both conceived using in-vitro fertilization, have mixed feelings about getting a new sibling.

“Luna definitely understands because she’s been through this before. She’s really excited, and more doting on her mother now and wants to kiss her belly and protect her and talk to her little sibling,” said John. “Miles doesn’t really get it yet but it seems like he might be a little jealous.”

The singer says that becoming a father has changed him for the better, especially as it pertains to work-life balance.

“It gives you a sense of purpose greater than yourself. You can help influence the next generation and they can make the world a better place. It makes you think about work priorities,” he shared. “As soon as we had Luna I thought more about my work schedule and how much I wanted to be home. It’s a different kind of love. You feel love for them because they’re yours but you feel this responsibility for them as well.”

John also addressed speaking to his children about racism and police brutality.

“It’s difficult because at some point you have to have conversations with the kids about what it means to be who they are, to have brown skin and to come from the ancestry they do,” he went on. “It’s a little early for both of them to know all the details about what’s going on with police brutality. At this point we only talk about their race and try to make them believe they’re valuable and worthy, and that their skin and hair is beautiful the way it is.”