Robin Givens Relieved Not To Be Included In Mike Tyson Biopic

Last week, we reported that Robin Givens issued a cease and desist notice to both Jamie Fox x and the makers of the upcoming Mike Tyson biopic. She wanted to ensure that her likeness would not be reflected in the film.

Now, in an interview with Page Six, Givens shared that she’s grateful not to be included.

Givens, who was married to Tyson for eight months in 1988, accused him of physical abuse.

She shared that she didn’t trust her story would be told in the correct manner because Tyson has spent their decades of separation re-victimizing her, by attempting to tarnish her reputation in the public.

Tyson claimed Givens was cheating on him with Brad Pitt before the marriage was over and claimed that she was attempting to get his millions.

Givens told Page Six, “It was a continuation of the abuse,” Givens told us. “I did not get one dime from my marriage. I left with absolutely nothing. I left the house, I wanted my life. I was a young person who made a terrible choice. A bad choice. That continuation and perpetuation of these things that are not true [was like] being punched all over again continuously.”

Reps for Tyson, who have denied any claims of abuse, claim they will not depict Givens relationship with their client in the film.

Givens said, “To say the least, it’s a relief”