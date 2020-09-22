Vanessa Bryant Responds To Her Mom’s Claims That She Took Her Home And Car, Says Her Choice To Speak Out “More Than Painful”

After losing her husband and daughter earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant is now facing the possibility that she won’t have a relationship her own mother following Sofia Laine’s decision to do an interview claiming Bryant financially cut her off.

During a preview of an interview with Univision’s entertainment news show El Gordo y la Flaca (in Spanish), Laine shed tears and claimed that her 38-year-old daughter kicked her out and ordered her to return the car she was given.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house,'” she said, according to translation. “She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”

At the end of the interview, a statement from Bryant was shared. In it, she shared her deep disappointment with her mother’s choice to go public with such claims.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” a translation of the statement from @Vanessabryantfanz read.

“She has removed all of her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and out the furniture away to make it look like she doesn’t have my support,” she continued. “My husband and I have supported her financially for the last 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony. Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.”

“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful,” the statement added. “I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

A source claimed back in February that Laine had been a “rock” for her daughter since the tragedy, but per Bryant’s statement, perhaps that has not been the case.

Bryant has been not only in mourning but fighting for justice for Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant since they were killed in a helicopter crash in January. She just filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff over photos from the crash, including of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies, being taken by deputies through personal cellphones and shared with others for no investigative purposes.

“Ms. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit read according to TMZ.

With all of that on her plate, it’s a shame that she has to also be concerned that her mother would then try to sully her name publicly over property. Hopefully these women can work things out privately, as in the wake of such a loss, this is a time for family to come together.