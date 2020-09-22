Stakes Is High: Where To Find Resources On National Voter Registration Day

Each year National Voter Registration Day is observed each year on the fourth Tuesday in September. The nonpartisan holiday began in 2012 where several civic organizations came together to empower unregistered individuals to participate in the Democratic process.

National Voter Registration Day has registered 3 million voters since its inception. But, there are 50 million eligible voters who are not yet registered.

2020 has been a year of epic proportions — we are still grappling with the novel coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 200,000 people in America. Globally, over 966,000 people have died.

In the midst of a pandemic which disproportionately affects Black people our communities continue to watch the unfolding of the reckoning first imposed by slavery, resulting in consistent violence, systemic racism and disenfranchisement.

If you are still undecided in the 2020 election, there is space and opportunity to discuss the feelings of fatigue, disillusionment, fear and frustration with America’s Democratic process. For Black voters, the distrust of our government is tied with our experience in America.

There are very important issues at stake in this election including voting rights, economic opportunities, reproductive health, education, and our civil liberties directly affecting how we are governed and policed.

Checking Your Status & Registering

First things first — make sure you check your registration status. If you’re unsure you can check here.

If you aren’t registered and want to participate in the 2020 election make sure you are aware of your state’s deadline, the dates can vary state to state.

If you have been convicted of a felony, the rules may vary. As we know, the restoration of felon’s rights are rooted in voter suppression, historically aimed toward Black and brown communities. Like voter registration deadlines, the laws vary state to state. You can check state felony disenfranchisement laws here.

Also remember, your local board of elections is a resource for voter education and registration support. You can find information regarding your state/local board of elections office here.

Events

There are hundreds of voter education organizations holding events today to inform voters of their options and exactly what’s at stake in the 2020 election. Here are a few of the most popular events being held today.

When We All Vote

Black Voters Matter

NAACP

BET

Sojourner Truth Women Voters Project

Election Day is exactly 42 days away and the stakes are high for Black communities.