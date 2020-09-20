Ron & Jasmine Cephas Become First Father-Daughter Duo To Win Emmys

Ron Cephas and his daughter Jasmine Cephas made history at the 2020 Emmys. They became the first father-daughter duo to both win Emmys in the same yerar. Mr. Cephas won an Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Emmy for his role on NBC’s This is Us while his daughter won an Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn. Mr. Cephas had his victory during the Creative Arts Emmys on September 19, 2020, three days after his daughter.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel,” Mr. Cephas said in the Emmy’s press room according to Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words.”

He continued: “It’s very hard for me not to get choked up right now when I see my daughter and I together at this point,” Ron says. “It’s hard to speak from an actor’s point of view, I’m a parent looking at my child most of the time so it’s very hard to speak from the heart, I can’t find the words. But exactly what Jasmine said. It’s a special, rare, and unique moment that even early on I had visions of.”

Jasmine Cephas, a 31-year-old up-and-coming actress, also shared how meaningful it was to just be nominated the same year as her father for her first-ever Emmy.

“The first time I’m nominated for an Emmy and I get to share it with my dad, who introduced me to theater at a very, very young age, it’s a very full-circle type thing,” she said. “This stuff happens once in a blue moon, once in a lifetime type thing and it’s just really, really special. It’s definitely a very, very special moment in time right now.”

She added that watching her father portray William Hill was a major contrast to the characters she saw him play during her childhood.