Two Black Women Launched Line Of Face Shields For Children For Return To School
Two Black women came together and formed a company to provide children with face shields to help protect them from contracting COVID 19. Dr. Gabrielle Page-Wilson and pediatrician Dr. Samira Brown joined forces to launch Little Lives PPE to produce “high quality personal protective equipment (PPE)” specifically for children their website read.
Dr. Page-Wilson, who is an endocrinologist at New York City’s Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, said that though she was concerned for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was really concerned about the well-being of children.
“We are all very concerned about the health and well-being of healthcare workers and all of our colleagues on the front lines,” she told the New York Daily News. “But as a mother, my mind quickly went from the front lines to thinking about how to protect my children.”
She then approached her good friend whom she attended Harvard Medical School with, Dr. Samira Brown. They soon found that their was a need for protective gear for children.
“One of the things we realized very quickly is that there’s a limited amount of high quality PPE for kids made in the U.S.,” Page-Wilson said. “We started throwing around the idea of potentially creating it.”
That’s when they called on another friend, businesswoman Alexandra Stanton to help them with the business aspects of getting the company started. Stanton said once she heard about it, she was onboard.
“My son’s a typical third grader. If you put a cloth mask on him, or any kind of mask he’ll chew right through it,” Stanton told the NY Daily News. “And then he touches the outside of the mask…and within 10 minutes (he) is rubbing his eyes. And now the gig’s up. Now we’re done. I’ve learned so much in working with these amazing doctors, about how much more kids are protected by adding a face shield to a mask,” she added. “I knew this was something we needed to make.”
The Mini face shield is designed for children ages 2 to 6-years-old and The Mega face shield is designed for children 7-years-old and up, teenager s and adults. They both cost $7 and can be bought in bulk. Click here to purchase.