Two Black Women Launched Line Of Face Shields For Children For Return To School

Dr. Page-Wilson, who is an endocrinologist at New York City’s Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, said that though she was concerned for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was really concerned about the well-being of children.

“We are all very concerned about the health and well-being of healthcare workers and all of our colleagues on the front lines,” she told the New York Daily News. “But as a mother, my mind quickly went from the front lines to thinking about how to protect my children.”

She then approached her good friend whom she attended Harvard Medical School with, Dr. Samira Brown. They soon found that their was a need for protective gear for children.

“One of the things we realized very quickly is that there’s a limited amount of high quality PPE for kids made in the U.S.,” Page-Wilson said. “We started throwing around the idea of potentially creating it.”

That’s when they called on another friend, businesswoman Alexandra Stanton to help them with the business aspects of getting the company started. Stanton said once she heard about it, she was onboard.