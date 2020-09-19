Black High School Vollleyball Player Disqualified From Match Because Of Hijab

Najah Aqeel, a Black Tennessee high school freshman, was disqualified from a junior varsity volleyball match because of her hijab. According to FOX 17, a referee kicked Aqeel out of a game at Valor Collegiate Prep on September 15, 2020 because her hijab violated a rule regarding uniform. This policy mandates that Aqeel receives permission from the state to wear her hijab for religious reasons.

When she couldn’t play in the match anymore, Aqeel burst into tears.

“I was crying, not because I was hurt,” Aqeel told the Huffington Post. “I was crying because I was angry. I just thought it was unfair.”

Aqeel’s mother, Aliya, called the disqualification “an injustice” and that it “was because of her religion. It was because of her hijab.”

Aqeel had already played a few games in her hijab so she was surprised when the rule was brought up.

Valor Collegiate Prep released a statement regarding the matter calling the policy an “antiquated and oppressive rule from the National Federation of High Schools Handbook.”