Black High School Vollleyball Player Disqualified From Match Because Of Hijab
Najah Aqeel, a Black Tennessee high school freshman, was disqualified from a junior varsity volleyball match because of her hijab. According to FOX 17, a referee kicked Aqeel out of a game at Valor Collegiate Prep on September 15, 2020 because her hijab violated a rule regarding uniform. This policy mandates that Aqeel receives permission from the state to wear her hijab for religious reasons.
When she couldn’t play in the match anymore, Aqeel burst into tears.
“I was crying, not because I was hurt,” Aqeel told the Huffington Post. “I was crying because I was angry. I just thought it was unfair.”
Aqeel’s mother, Aliya, called the disqualification “an injustice” and that it “was because of her religion. It was because of her hijab.”
Aqeel had already played a few games in her hijab so she was surprised when the rule was brought up.
Valor Collegiate Prep released a statement regarding the matter calling the policy an “antiquated and oppressive rule from the National Federation of High Schools Handbook.”
“As an athletic department, we are extremely disappointed that we were not aware of this rule or previously informed of this rule in our 3 years as a TSSAA [Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association] member school. We are also frustrated that this rule has been selectively enforced as evidenced by the fact that student-athletes have previously competed while wearing hijabs,” said Cameron Hill, the director of Athletics at Valor Collegiate Academies in a statement.
The rule says: “Hair devices made of soft material and no more than 3 inches wide may be worn in the hair or on the head. Bobby pins, flat clips and flat barrettes, unadorned and no longer than 2 inches, are also allowed.”
In their statement they also said that the school’s athletic director called the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) for approval and by the time her hijab was approved to be worn the game had ended.
The American Muslim Advisory Council wants the rule removed permanently.
“Why should Muslim girls, who want to follow their constitutionally protected right, have an extra barrier to fully participate in sports in Tennessee?” AMAC Executive Director Sabina Mohyuddin told FOX 17. “This rule was used to humiliate a 14-year-old student in front of her peers. It was traumatizing to say the least. We have Muslim girls across the state playing sports. Religious barriers to playing sports should not exist in this day and age. This rule is akin to telling Muslim girls that they need permission to be a Muslim.”