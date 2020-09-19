Kerry Washington Is ‘Scared’ To Go To Certain Neighborhoods With Her Kids In Fear White People Will Call Police

Besides being in the midst of a pandemic, racism and police brutality still bare their ugly heads. Black people who were unarmed have continued to be gunned down this year. Black people who aren’t doing anything illegal have been policed by white people who unnecessarily call the cops as well. These happenings put fear in the hearts of mothers raising Black children, like actress Kerry Washington.

On September 21, her chat with Jemele Hill for her “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast will be released and listeners will hear her discuss how she deals with teaching her children about racism, according to People. In one part of the interview, she shared that she gets “scared” being in certain neighborhoods.

“No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared at times to scooter in neighborhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops,” Washington said. “Because that cop may never have seen Scandal. I still have that very real fear.”

The American Son actress said she takes her duty to explain the Black experience seriously when it comes to her two children, her three-year-old son Caleb and six-year-old daughter Isabelle.