KeKe Palmer Wants In On The Next Season Of ‘Insecure’ & Twitter Is Here For It

KeKe Palmer is ready to join the cast of Insecure. In her latest social media post, the former Disney Star pitched herself to be added to the next season of Issa Rae’s HBO series.

After posting on Twitter about being excited to see season five of Insecure, fans misunderstood and thought the Illinois native was making an appearance, so she ran with it.

“Hey Issa Rae, there’s been a mix-up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it,” she tweeted. “We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a–real quick.”

She also posted her tweet to Instagram in hopes of catching Rae’s eye.

“I just turned 27, I’m starting to appear as an adult now. I’m ready!,” she wrote on Instagram. “Or let’s just kill her ass off frfr(but continue to pay the actress because she was great!)”

Rae replied in the comments with “STAND DOWN, KEKE! (but also stand by).”

Rae recently took to Instagram to share that season five is already in the works with a shot of a virtual meeting for a table read.

Palmer’s disdain for Condola, Lawrence’s brief lady friend who ended up pregnant once he and Issa rekindled their relationship, was echoed by many of Palmer’s followers and they welcomed the idea of Palmer being added the Emmy-nominated series. Besides her tweet having over 104,000 likes, there were tweets about how she could fit into the plot and excitement about her putting hands and feet on Condola.

“We tryna see Condominium get ran the fade. Write it in. Then she can pop Molly too and I ain’t talking Coachella pills,” one follower tweeted.