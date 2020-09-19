Bershan Shaw May Be The First Black Woman On ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

A Black woman may be added to the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York. Bershan Shaw, a New York life coach and entrepreneur, could be the first Black woman to become a part of the all-white cast. According to People, she has “filmed with some of the cast, but nothing is official yet.”

According to her Instagram, she’s a business coach and motivational speaker. She also has her own podcast, “Buckle Up With Bershan.” She also started the “Unstoppable Warrior Women Movement and the pledge 15 initiative, which inspires women to support each other to achieve business and personal success,” her website noted. Besides being a Forbes contributor, she has also been featured on television before on networks like the Oprah Winfrey Network, NBC, ABC and FOX.

Shaw is also a cancer survivor, battling and beating breast cancer twice. When she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer she was given three months to live.

“As a stage 4 breast cancer survivor given 3 months to live, I saw death knocking at my door. So after that diagnosis, I said I’m going to live life to the fullest. I’m going grab this thing called LIFE and suck the blood out of it. That means stop being afraid to just go for it. They can only tell you NO,” she said in an Instagram post where she celebrated completing the Harvard Business School’s YPO President’s Program.

Shaw possibly joining the RHONY cast comes after actress Garcelle Beauvais became the first Black woman casted on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Beauvais told Parade that she felt some pressure before joining the show for season 10.

“I didn’t want to go in with anybody’s preconceived notions of what we’re supposed to be,” she said. “I didn’t want to come in and people think black women are always angry and that’s not my thing. I mean, I can get angry if you provoke me, but I didn’t want to come in there being a certain way. I wanted to come in and assess the situation, let people get to know me.”