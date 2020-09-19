5 Things To Know Before You Enter The Mental Health Field

Being in the mental health field is a rewarding, fulfilling experience. Case workers, psychotherapists, psychiatrists and psychologists all work as agents of change to help their clients live their best live and work towards maintaining optimal functioning. While it can be a wonderful experience, there are components of these jobs that make the career very draining and if you’re not careful you’ll be burnt out and bitter before you know it.

During my time as a psychotherapist, I have had as many good days as I’ve had bad days and I’ve learned that there are things that are in my control and there are things that I just can’t change. I’ve smiled as much as I have cried. This field isn’t for everyone. If you are thinking about entering the mental health field, here’s five things you should consider.

The Paperwork Never Ends

In the mental health field, we have to document everything that is noteworthy that happens with clients while they are in treatment. In progress notes, which are a confidential part of their health records, we detail if there have been any changes in their life, what interventions we used and how the client responded to them. The undesirable thing about progress notes is that they never end. If you just finished 15, please understand that tomorrow you may have 10 more to do. Every time there is a service given, there is a progress note that must be entered. So if you have 45 clients that you see every week, you have 45 notes to do EVERY WEEK. If there is an unexpected crisis, that’s more paperwork added on. It doesn’t help that most health insurance companies want them done within 24-48 hours of seeing a client.

While they can be tedious and just plain annoying, reflecting and documenting what happened each week with clients helps you to not only see your client’s progress (or lack thereof) it helps you figure out what you can do the following week and going forward to help your client. So if you want to be in this field, look forward to doing endless documentation.

Don’t Take Anything Personal

If you want to work with people it is crucial to understand that you cannot take their behavior personally. Earlier in my career I struggled with this and was able to overcome it in my own therapy (Yes, therapists have therapists). At times clients can blame you because they don’t see a change or progress. Sometimes they can be disrespectful, lie and do things that you make things is a reflection of you. Please understand that nothing they are doing has anything to do with you. If they don’t see progress, then a conversation about what they are doing outside of therapy and what they are learning in therapy has to be discussed. Therapy is a collaborative effort and you cannot help a client change their life single handedly. There are also things like projection and transference that take place where the client can make you feel like you’re the problem. Honestly, those are ego defenses and are all apart of the therapeutic process. In other words it’s not you, it’s them.

Always Have Boundaries With Your Clients

Knowing where to draw the line is essential when working with clients. Boundaries must be clear and adhered to when working in the mental health field. No matter how much you adore your clients, they are not your friends and family and your role is to help them with their mental health and nothing more. Never give a client money, personal information, or any of your personal time. You don’t have to answer personal questions either. My clients, especially teenagers, like to know more about their therapist and while that is helpful with rapport building don’t share information that isn’t helpful to the therapeutic relationship. Boundaries also apply to time. If I have a client that had a 12:00 p.m. appointment and they arrive at 12:45 p.m. then they cannot be seen as it is their responsibility to be prompt and to call if they are running late to see if they can still be seen. Not implementing boundaries leaves room for unacceptable behavior and they are an important part of therapy. How will you teach them about having their own personal boundaries if there aren’t any in therapy?

Never Put The Clients Before Yourself

There are times when people who work in the mental health field endure struggles and hardships. If you’re considering being in this field you must know when it is time to focus on your needs. There was a time I had to take a leave of absence after seeing my mother have a heart attack that led to her having open-heart surgery and then burying my best friend months later. I continued to go to work despite being heartbroken and it took a toll on me so I had to separate myself from the field for awhile to heal (with the help of my therapist). My clients were understanding and they were all there waiting for me once I got back. Me taking time off actually modeled something valuable to them: self-care. More on that below.

Have A Self-Care Routine

You can’t take care of other people if you don’t know how to take care of yourself. The mental health field is exhausting and can take a toll on you mentally and physically. It is encouraged to practice a self-care routine that includes coping skills that help you manage and relieve stress. That can be working out, journaling, doing art, dance classes, cooking and anything that else that helps put a smile on your face. Click here for some options for self-care at home and here for self-care on your lunch break.