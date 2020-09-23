How To Show A Recruiter Who You Really Are

Having a good relationship with a recruiter can relieve a lifetime of professional struggles. Recruiters always have their ears to the ground and know about opportunities. It’s their job to know who is who, who does what, who needs what, who is hiring, who is looking…They build their reputation, and then their living, off of placing people in the right jobs. That’s not a bad person to know.

When a recruiter does take an interest in you, you have an opportunity to make an impression on someone who could, in turn, make a real impression on your career. It can be exciting but also overwhelming when a recruiter wants to set up a coffee date – even a virtual one — during these times. You know you only have a brief window of time to make that recruiter feel, when she walks away, “That’s someone I’m adding to my roster of talent.”

A lot of professionals handle the recruiter relationship incorrectly, though. Many just treat recruiters like doctors – only reaching out when something is wrong, and when they’re panicked. Others may know to keep that relationship alive in a regular way, but they don’t exactly know how to stand out to recruiters.

We spoke with Watchen Nyanue (@IChooseTheLadder) who coaches women on how to climb the corporate ladder, about how to develop and maintain good relationships with recruiters and show them who you really are.

Recruiter vs hiring manager

Nyanue emphasizes the importance of knowing the difference between the recruiter and the hiring manager. “The recruiter’s success is measured by them putting the right candidate in front of the hiring manager, based on what the hiring manage articulated they needed.” She adds that the recruiter isn’t screening you for culture fit at the specific company.