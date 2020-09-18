“Immigrant Justice Is Reproductive Justice” Advocacy Groups Set Demands In Response To Claims Of Forced Hysterectomies At ICE Detention Center

Earlier this week a brave Black nurse named Dawn Wooten was revealed as a government whistleblower, uncovering stirring allegations directed at medical professionals at the Irwin County Detention Center in Oscilla, Georgia, which included non-consensual hysterectomies on migrant women.

Wooten’s claims were included in a 27-page report submitted to ICE on Monday backed by the advocacy group Project South, accused the center of gross long standing negligence and inhumane treatment of the women held against their will.

On Friday, several prominent reproductive rights justice leaders aligned on a call to set a list of demands to state and federal health administrators and legislators, which included protecting Wooten, who faces harm and scrutiny, the abolishment of ICE, and the shuttering of the Irwin County Detention Center. The leaders also called back to America’s history of medical violence on Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous women.

The call included Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Monica Simpson, executive director, SisterSong, Stephanie Guilloud, co-director at Project South, and Georgina F. Amaral, Physician, Planned Parenthood Southeast.

“Today Planned Parenthood stands with the organizations driving the movement to reproductive freedom and reproductive justice on the ground. They are close to the issue and are they are the leaders we look to and want to lift up in this moment,” McGill Johnson said.

“This brazen attack on incarcerated Black and brown bodies is a part of a long history of policies and programs inflicting violence and harm on migrants and immigrants seeking refuge, safety and opportunity in this country. Forced hysterectomies and the calculated sterilization of those incarcerated in ICE are yet another cruel attempt to control who has children and who can make decisions about their own reproduction,” Simpson said.

“We are standing in solidarity with Dawn Wooten, we ask for her protection, we ask that she has everything she needs to continue living her life as the very brave individual she is that has brought attention to this atrocity,” Simpson continued.

“Immigrant justice is reproductive justice and we are coming together to say no more to the systematic racism which is wrecking havoc on our communities.”

Wooten also claims she was demoted at the center after initially using internal channels to bring attention to the malpractice before submitting her experiences in the Project South report.

Guilloud revealed that the report is part of a campaign to shut down Irwin Detention Center and the Stewart Detention Center. She explained that Project South team members have been interviewing women from Detention Centers across the state of Georgia.

“We are also thrilled that this complaint has exposed so many of these abuses and really thrown open the doors for deeper investigation,” Guilloud continued. On Tuesday House members called for a federal probe into the report and the Irwin Detention Center.

Guilloud said that these heinous claims from the Irwin Detention Center date back to 2017. Project South is working on engaging the United Nations to investigate and ahs

Amaral demanded that the Georgia Medical Board investigate the medical professionals involved and revoke their licenses, as well as the closure of the Irwin Detention Center and its operator, LaSalle Corrections.

“Bodily autonomy does not end at the gates of a detention center,” she said.

“I also urge my fellow medical professionals to stand up and speak out against this atrocity, boldly and without hesitation,” Amaral said.