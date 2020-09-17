Judge Rules In Favor Of Nicki Minaj In First Legal Battle Against Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj emerged victorious in the legal battle between herself and artist Tracy Chapman.

According to Variety, a judge sided with her yesterday, ruling that she did not commit copyright infringement by sampling Tracy Chapman’s song “Baby Can I Hold You.”

The ruling maintains the rule which allows artists to use existing material and then seek a license from the original artist before it can be released for profit.

The judge ruled that Minaj’s experimentation with Chapman’s song fell under the category of fair use.

The judge wrote, “Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license. A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”

The ruling comes after Minaj created “Sorry” with rapper Nas in 2017.

At the time when the record was created, she believed the song was created by Shelly Thunder but later learned it originated from Chapman’s 1988 song, “Baby Can I Hold You” from her debut album.

Minaj’s reps reached out to Chapman for permission but she repeatedly refused. According to the suit, Chapman employs a blanket policy when it comes to sampling her music.

As a result, “Sorry” was dropped from the album.

The problem came in when the track, complete with Chapman’s original song, landed in the hands of New York’s DJ Funkmaster Flex who later played it on air.

Chapman accused Minaj of intentionally leaking the song to him. Both denied the claim and said that the song did not come from Minaj or any of her authorized representatives.

Portions of the song spread to other media platforms and became readily accessible online.

The dispute to determine whether Minaj infringed on Chapman’s song by sending it to Flex has still yet to be determined.

Variety reports that Chapman’s lawyers asked the judge to find that the distribution of Chapman’s material, without permission, constituted copyright infringement as a matter of law. The judge ruled that that matter would have to go before a jury.

Chapman’s attorney John Gatti issued a statement saying he expects to win once the case goes to trial.

“While we are disappointed by today’s narrow ruling concerning Minaj’s use of Tracy Chapman’s copyrighted work which was broadcast on a major radio station and distributed worldwide over the internet without her permission, we are confident Ms. Chapman will prevail once a jury hears the case in its entirety. For Ms. Chapman, this case has always been and will always be about an artist’s right to control her creations, their use and context. Ms. Chapman will continue to seek the protections provided by the copyright laws to ensure that the works of creators and copyright holders are not commercially exploited without consent.”