How To Advance Your Career In These Difficult Times

Searching for a job is never easy. Searching for one during a pandemic, when it feels everyone is living in some far-off cyberspace black hole can feel even harder. Those in-person networking opportunities are mostly gone (for now). If you relied on some social house, conference, or even sports team populated with professionals in your industry to make those connections, this can be a strange transition. And what about those who aren’t just looking for a job, but a job in a new industry right now? That experience alone can make a person feel a bit lost. Doing so in uncertain times like this can be downright overwhelming.

We consulted two experts with a wealth of knowledge on how to both advance your career and make a pivot during this time. Keirsten Greggs (@traprecruiter) has worked in talent acquisition for over 20 years and, having founded her own recruitment firm, TRAP Recruitment LLC, can speak from experience on what recruiters are looking for. Watchen Nyanue (@ichoosetheladder) is the CEO of I Choose The Ladder, a global community for Black women on the corporate climb. Her associated podcast highlights Black women who have climbed the corporate ladder, and her site offers daily challenges to help women learn how to advance their careers. Here’s what these experts had to say about advancing and pivoting in your career now.

It may be the best time to connect

Though this period in time can feel overwhelming, Nyanue says it might actually present an interesting opportunity to connect with professionals who were too busy in the pre-pandemic world to chat. “People are being more intentional about carving out spaces to connect with people who don’t live in their houses,” says Nyanue, noting that isolation is causing people to want to chat with people outside their homes, and is freeing up some time to do so. They aren’t working as hard to balance it all – between family, socializing, and friends – now.