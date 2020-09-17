10 Good Reasons To Settle A Feud

In life, conflict is inevitable and unavoidable. However, how we choose to carry ourselves in the wake of disagreements is completely within our control. Holding on to grudges has been proven to have a negative impact on our physical and emotional health, but that’s not the only good reason to settle a feud. Here are a few more:

It’s been years

One good reason to end a feud is that it has dragged on for entirely too long. If it’s beginning to feel a little ridiculous when you think about the amount of time and energy that you’ve put into beefing with someone, it’s probably a good idea to let bygones be bygones. After all, ending a beef doesn’t mean that you’re choosing to become besties with the person. It simply means that you’re refusing to devote any more emotional energy to fight with them.