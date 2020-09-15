“He Didn’t Get To Go To Her Funeral” Attorneys For Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Speak About The Trauma Of Her Death

When artist Amy Sherald painted Breonna Taylor for the cover of Vanity Fair, she made sure to include an engagement ring on her finger. She did it to humanize the portrait, to prove to the world that Taylor mattered to people. But it was also based in reality. Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker had already purchased the ring with which he planned to propose to Taylor.

According to NBC News, the two met on Twitter and were friends for years before they started dating.

So as you can imagine, the days since she was killed by Kentucky police in a raid, have been riddled with questions of what if.

Recently, NBC News reported that Walker has not had a restful night since March 13, the day Taylor was killed.

The two had planned to buy a home together and have a baby. They’d already picked out a name: Kenbre, a combination of the first three letters of each of their first names. Walker even bought a pair of baby Air Jordans in white and red.

But those plans were foiled when police unnecessarily broke into Taylor’s home with no knock warrant and with no justifiable reason.

Frederick Moore III, one of the attorneys representing Walker said, “Imagine how someone has to in a situation like this? Like, why me? They were both there. They were shot at 30 times.”

Daily, Walker asks himself why he’s alive and Breonna is not.

Walker’s other attorney, Steve Romines, says his client lives in fear.

“When you are shot at and when you see a loved one basically executed in front of you, you never recover from that. It is something that haunts him every single night. And not only that. All that goes down and he’s arrested. He didn’t get to go to her funeral.”

Walkers attorneys spoke to NBC days before the city of Louisville awarded Taylor’s family $12 million in a wrongful death lawsuit and agreed to enact several police reforms.

Walker sued for assault, battery, false arrest, malicious imprisonment and negligence. And was seeking monetary damage for the lifelong trauma he endured as a result of this.

Walker, who was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and assault.

The charges were dismissed in May after Taylor’s case gained national attention.

Walker’s attorneys believe that if not for the public outrage from citizens, celebrities and professional athletes, their client would still be in jail.

Walker was held on $250,000 full cash bond before he was released in March to home incarceration.

During a September 1, news conference, Walker said, “”The charges brought against me were meant to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder,” Walker, 28, said at a news conference Sept. 1. “For her and those that I love, I can no longer remain silent.”

Detective Brett Hankison, who blindly shot ten rounds into the apartment where Walker and Taylor slept, was fired in June. Officer Myles Cosgrove, who also fired his weapon, has been placed on administrative leave along with the detective who issued the warrant in the first place.

Reflecting on the relationship her daughter shared with Walker, Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer said, “They reminded you of two little old people yelling at each other trying to tell each other what to do — mostly her trying to tell him what to do — but you couldn’t break them apart…He is a constant reminder of her,” Palmer said. “But at least a good one.”