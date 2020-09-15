Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Reports She Was Abusive To An Ex-Boyfriend: “I Don’t Like When People Flat Out Tell Lies”

It’s beginning to feel as though it’s every other day that Megan Thee Stallion is having to come forward to defend herself against some sort of attack after she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez. Most recently, the “W.A.P.” rapper took to Instagram Live to address rumors that she was abusive to an ex-boyfriend.

The allegations came out Monday and were published in a report by Heavy. Within the report, a source claiming to have knowledge of Meg’s relationship with her ex alleged that the rapper does not want to testify in court because she is afraid of what may come out — including that she allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend.

“Megan will 100% not show up at court to testify. That’s part of the reason the [District Attorney] hasn’t filed charges, they feel if she really wants them to prosecute [Lanez then] she has to be part of the trial,” the source claimed. “In order for any sworn statement to be valid or admissible in court, she will have to show up in court and be cross-examined which she doesn’t want to happen not only because she’d really be labeled a snitch by the hip hop community but everything else would come out including her version of events, her previous arrest for beating up her ex-boyfriend and what happened at Kylie’s house which is a bad look for her.”

Among other things, the source echoed previous reports that Meg was jealous of the attention Tory gave Kylie the night of the shooting and alleged that Tory was also sleeping with Meg’s friend. Megan believes that she knows the source who spoke to the publication. According to the “Savage” rapper, it is a woman who repeatedly attacks and “antagonizes” her online.

“It’s probably not that big of a deal but it is a big deal for me because I don’t like it when people flat-out tell lies,” Megan began. “So, I just saw some bullsh-t and I know who it is. They antagonize me every day online. They pick with me every goddamn day. They always make up stories about me and now I feel like I’m really going to have to start doing stuff about it. You b-tches are really crazy. This lady says that I. Whatever, it was this whole situation with my ex. Remember when my mugshot popped up and I told y’all that my ex-boyfriend beat my a–? So this lady made up this whole fake a– story.”

It all sounds fishy. And all of these so-called anonymous sources that are suddenly speaking out in hopes of defaming Meg’s character clearly have ulterior motives.