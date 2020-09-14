Gabrielle Union Says A Bring It On Sequel Is Absolutely On The Way

It’s been twenty years since the Toros and the Clovers went head to head against one another in the fictitious cheerleading competition for the ages.

The movie was a cultural phenomenon and still very much a classic.

And while there have been some made for tv or straight to DVD sequels, nothing has ever come close to capturing the magic of the original film.

Fans of the film are in luck though. Because during a recent conversation with James Corden, Union revealed that a sequel is on the way.

“We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and we all were like, ‘We’re in. We’re absolutely in.’ So you heard it here.”

Not quite understanding how serious Union was in her commitment to the sequel, Corden asked again.

“Absolutely, it’s absolutely going to happen. We all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it brought back the whole love of cheerleading and we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

So there you have it.

If the sequel could focus more on The Clovers or a racially diverse cheer squad—you know one who is not stealing moves from the Black girls across town, then that would be fabulous.

Are you excited for a Bring It On sequel featuring the original cast?