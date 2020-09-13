Netflix Buys Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ For $20 Million

Halle Berry just landed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. According to Variety, Netlfix bought the rights to the film that Halle Berry made her directorial debut titled Bruised. The streaming giant has dropped $20 million for the project after viewing it before its premiere at the TorontoInternational Film Festival.

“I am speechless,” the Oscar winning actress wrote on Twitter about the deal. “Thank you [Netflix] for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see.”

Not only did Berry direct the mixed martial arts drama but she starred in it as well. According to Deadline, Berry stars as Jackie Justice, a MMA fighter who isn’t the critically acclaimed fighter she once was after losing. She is faced with dealing with another failure when her six-year-old son she abandoned comes back into her life. Bruised premiered at the virtual Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2020. Netflix had already locked the film down before it’s debut. The script was written by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Filming the movie was an intense fitness process. She told Variety that despite breaking two of her ribs, she didn’t want to pause production.

“I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,” the 51-year-old said. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did.”

While training for the role of Justice, Berry shared her fitness journey by sharing photos with the hashtag #FitnessFridays. In most recent months, she shared some resistance bands workouts that she was incorporating into her regimen.

“eople like to hate on #ResistanceBands, but let me tell you something: I use them in just about all of my workouts—especially the ones I do at home—and they’ve helped me gain serious strength and see visible changes in my body!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

No word on will Netflix will begin streaming Bruised yet.