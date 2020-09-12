Regina King Makes History At The Venice Film Festival

Regina King gained a major first for a Black woman at the Venice Film Festival. The Ray actress became the first Black woman to debut a film she directed during the event.

King told Variety she hopes that this first helps to provide more opportunities for other Black women in film.

“Unfortunately, across the world, that’s how things seem to work,” she said. “One woman gets a shot and if she does not succeed, it shuts thing down for years until someone else gets a shot…I am so grateful for our film to be a part of the festival but I really, really want it to perform well,” she added. “There’s so much talent out there — so many talented directors — so if One Night in Miami gets it done here, you’ll get to see a lot more of us.”

The film is based on former journalist Kemp Kemp Powers’ fictional account of a meeting between Malcolm X, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Muhammad Ali when he was still going by Cassius Clay to discuss their roles in the civil rights movement in 1964 according to iMDB. The cast includes Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree and more. One Night in Miami was bought by Amazon in July 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the film’s release.

“We thought we’d push it back because we didn’t know what the climate of going to theaters would be like, and then a couple of months after the pandemic hit, [George Floyd was killed],” she said about the film’s delay. “For all the producers and everyone involved, we were like, ‘This needs to come out now.’”

Watch the film’s trailer below.