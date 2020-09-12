Autopsy Shows Naya Rivera Called Out For Help Before Drowning

More details around the death of Naya Rivera have surfaced. In a report obtained by People, more information was revealed about the last moments of Rivera’s life.

The report stated that Rivera’s four-year-old son Josey told police that they counted to three before jumping into Lake Piru in Ventura County, California from the pontoon boat they rented. He said once they jumped in his mother immediately helped him back into the boat. She then yelled “help!” with her hands in the air before drowning.

“He and Naya swam in the lake together,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said about Rivera and Josey. “It was during that time that her son described being helped onto the boat by Naya. … He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

The report also revealed that the Glee star suffered from vertigo, which she was managing with medication. Rivera’s vertigo symptoms would worsen when in water despite her being described as a “good swimmer.”

“The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines,” the report stated.

Besides taking antihistamines for her vertigo, she was also taking Adderal to manage her anxiety.

The report also revealed what was found in her possession.

[Naya’s] cell phone, syringes with a pink fluid substance, identification, and a filled prescription slip for amphetamine was found in [her] purse. Three 12 ounce White Claw alcohol cans were located near [her] purse. One of the cans was empty, one was open and was about 3⁄4 full, and one was unopened. There was a bag with food items on a bench seat near the front of the boat.

Rivera disappeared on July 8 and was found on July 13. Her body was difficult to locate due to the Lake Piru’s poor visibility. Police enlisted the help of sonar technology and dive teams. Even Rivera’s family assisted with the searching. She was 33-years-old. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.