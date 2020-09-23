Short Conversations, Getting Left On “Read,” And 8 Other Signs You’re About To Be Ghosted

When we use the term “ghosted,” it generally refers to instances when a lover abruptly disappears from your life. There is no breakup or conversation that denotes the end of your romance. The person simply vanishes, not to be seen or heard from for months, years, or ever again. While there are some instances in which there are no warning signs that a lover is about to go ghost, there are other times when the signs, while subtle, were there all along.

They stop initiating contact

One of the biggest signs that a new romance has grown stale is when communication frequency begins to decline. And when it comes to ghosting situations, specifically, you may begin to notice that your love interest has ceased to initiate contact. Suddenly, you’re the one who is starting all of the conversations when the load used to be more evenly distributed.