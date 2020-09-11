Will Smith And Janet Hubert Reunite For Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary And It Finally Feels Like A “For Real Banks Family Reunion”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted 30 years ago, introducing us to one of our favorite sitcom families and catapulting the career of superstar Will Smith. To celebrate, a reboot flipped into a drama called Bel-Air just got a two season order on Peacock. Even more exciting though, the original cast is reuniting for a special on HBO Max, and it appears, with the exception of the late James Avery, it’s the whole cast. Yes, Janet Hubert has been included.

Smith let us know the original Aunt Viv would be part of the 30th anniversary reunion after sharing photos from the project. One image was of himself and Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff all in the set of the Banks mansion. On the second slide was an image of Smith sitting with Hubert in a separate setting. He said the project would finally be “a for real Banks Family Reunion.”

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted!” he wrote. “So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th”

Hubert shared the photo as well through her fan page (her personal page is private) with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good! #HBOMAX #WILLSMITH #30yearstoday #godspoketomeasdidmysistererickanicolemalone #freeatlast”

This is a pretty big deal when you consider what was, for a long time, the tainted relationship of Smith and Hubert following her premature exit from the show. The last time the cast did something of a reunion after Avery’s passing was for a charity event Parsons put together, and Hubert was not impressed.

“There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince,” she said of a photo of the cast members together in 2017. “I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

And while Hubert has lodged a lot of insults Smith’s way in the past, he has had only good things to say about her – at least publicly.

“I think she’s brilliant. I think as an artist there’s so many things that she does,” he said during an interview in 2018. “She sings, she dances, she’s like a really powerful artist. I loved what she brought to the ‘Fresh Prince.’”

It’s unclear whether or not the two will hash out any issues during the reunion (the body language in the image is hard to read), or if they will have talked things out beforehand. Either way, it’s good to see Hubert involved, because you truly can’t look back at the legacy of the show without the original Vivian Banks.