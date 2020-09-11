“We Were Told We’re Black And We Would Not Sell:” Tia Mowry Emotionally Recalls Being Snubbed By A Teen Magazine Due To Racism

As of late, both and Tia and Tamera have been quite vocal about their experiences with racism as young Black women growing up in the entertainment industry. Most recently, Tia became overcome with emotion during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight’s “Unfiltered” while discussing a time when she and her sister were denied the opportunity to appear on the cover of a popular teen magazine because they are Black. The 42-year-old actress made the revelation when asked to recall a time when she wishes she would have spoken up but didn’t.

“When was a time that I wish I would have spoken up. Wow, I don’t know. I’m about to cry,” she said. “It was around ‘Sister, Sister’ days and the show was really popular. Our ratings were beating ‘Friends’ around that time. So my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular [teenage] magazine at the time. And we were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

Mowry admits that she is still deeply affected by the experience, adding that it even has an effect on how she parents her children.

“Here I am as an adult and it still affects me,” Tia went on wild holding back tears. “How someone could demean your value because of the color of your skin. I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was. I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that that wasn’t right.”

She went on:

“That’s why, to this day, I’m always telling my beautiful brown-skinned girl that she is beautiful. And the same thing even with my son. I tell him how handsome he is, I tell him, you know, he is smart. Because I know what it feels like for someone to devalue your worth, and I don’t want my children to ever, ever, ever, feel that. And not have the strength, or the foundation, to not believe it. To believe that they are worthy.”

Watch Tia’s full interview below.