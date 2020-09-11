These Apps Let You Monitor Your Kids’ Online Activities

A recent study found that 71 percent of parents of children ages five through 11 are concerned that their kids get too much screen time. It’s worth noting that that survey was taken just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, online activities have gone up substantially. Social media usage, streaming service usage, and news consumption have all risen drastically since the start of the pandemic. And now, children don’t have their usual outlets to release their energy.

This means kids are indoors more and they’re bored, and most parents know a bored child can be a problematic child. They may begin to click around on sites they don’t normally visit. and that can have unfortunate consequences. Research has found that more children than you may think accidentally or purposefully seek out pornography online. Other research has found that seeing that at a young age can enhance unhealthy ideas about sex and relationships. Children’s minds are still developing, and simply stumbling onto the wrong website can leave a lasting impression. Fortunately, there are apps that allow you to monitor your kids’ online activities.

Bark

Bark gives you a comprehensive view of what your child is doing online, from social media interactions to emails to texts to YouTube videos, and more. It shows it all on a simple dashboard. Should you see something suspicious, Bark gives you tools to look a bit deeper. Plus, it records this activity, so you can look back and review it at any time. It does allow you to block certain sites and notifies you when its algorithm detects something risky.