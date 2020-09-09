Swiss Supreme Court Denies Caster Semenya’s Appeal, Requires Her To Suppress Hormone Levels To Compete

Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a decision made by the Court of Arbitrations for Sports, which requires South African athlete Caster Semenya to alter her body’s natural state in order to compete in certain races, NBC News reports.

Last year, the CAS determined that Semenya produced more testosterone than was what deemed typical for cisgender women. As a result, they ruled that she would have to take drugs to suppress her natural hormone levels in order to compete in women’s events. Semenya went on to appeal the decision. However, the courts dismissed her appeal and ruled that such discrimination was “necessary” in this particular situation. “Regulations are discriminatory but that … such discrimination is a necessary,” the courts explained.” The regulations apply to eight events. Of the eight, Semenya typically participates in three.

In essence, the ruling means that differing treatment of Black and trans women is needed to keep races fair for white women.

Of course, the World Athletics Association claiming that the restrictions are not about gender identity.

“World Athletics fully respects each individual’s personal dignity and supports the social movement to have people accepted in society based on their chosen legal sex and/or gender identity,” the statement read. “As the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) specifically recognized, however, the DSD regulations are not about challenging an individual’s gender identity, but rather about protecting fair competition for all female athletes.”

Semenya has expressed her obvious displeasure with the ruling on social media as well as through her lawyers.

“I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am,” Semenya said in a statement released by her attorneys. “Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history.”

She went on:

“I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born. I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights, for young girls everywhere.”