Instead Of Addressing Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Wants You To Know His Streaming Numbers Haven’t Dropped

From the time we learned that rapper Megan Thee Stallion had been shot, Tory Lanez’s name has been connected to the violent incident.

But he has yet to say anything about any of it. There’s been no apology. There’s been no denial. No explanation, none of it.

Rappers like Bun B. and Chance The Rapper have condemned his actions against a Black woman. And women like Kehlani and JoJo have removed their collaborations with him from their musical projects.

But when reports surfaced that Lanez’s streaming numbers have suffered since he was named as the shooter, that’s when Lanez stepped forward with commentary.

According to Forbes, fans are also boycotting his music as well. The outlet reports that Lanez’s streams have dropped by 40 percent since August 31, a little over ten days since Megan named him as her shooter.

Forbes wrote that since mid June, Lanez streams were consistently in the 20-30 million range, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. They plummeted by nearly 9 million, a 40 percent decrease from the previous week’s 22 million streams.

And while he’s been quiet during the latter part of the summer, after the report was released, Lanez reached out to HotNewHipHop to refute these claims.

In Twitter DM, Lanez wrote,

“Lmao that’s such a lie. 40% where ?!!” he wrote in a Twitter DM. “I have 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.”

Bruh.

Why are you worried about your numbers right now when it’s your morality that’s in question?

This should be a time while Lanez is reflecting on his anger, his violence against women etc. But instead he’s worried about his popularity.

This really speaks to not only his immaturity but the callous nature with which he’s still operating, choosing to not even offer as much as an apology for endangering Megan and everyone else in the car’s life that evening.

Vile.

I would love to argue that after doing something so heinous that people will refuse to support his career any further. But with examples of other Black men in the music industry behaving violently toward women for years and even decades (looking through the bars at R. Kelly), there’s no telling what the community will excuse when it comes to the abuse of Black women.