White Influencer Tried To Pass Ashanti’s “Foolish” Off As Her Own

Just when you think we’ve experienced the width, breadth and depth of White folks’ audacity or caucasity, there is level untapped.

This week’s example comes from social media influencer Danielle Cohn.

The problem began when Cohn told fans to check out “my new song” “Foolish.” And if the name sounds familiar to you, it’s because you likely know it.

It was Ashanti’s 2002 hit.

Now, if you look into Cohn’s indiscretion, you’ll find that she’s calling her new song, which she released for sale on Apple Music, a cover.

Later, she tried to play innocent, acting as if people didn’t see what she had done initially.

Given the fact that Cohn tried to claim the song as her own, there’s a high probability that she didn’t credit Ashanti before she posted it online for profit, along with the merchandise she tried to sell along with it.

For shame.

But you already know Black folks were not going to stand idly by and watch this part of the culture be co-opted.

The backlash was swift.

Ashanti has yet to comment on the matter. But the people of Black Twitter, were more than willing to work as her legal counsel on her behalf.