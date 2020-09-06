Jacob Blake Shares Update On His Recovery: ‘It’s Nothing But Pain’

Jacob Blake made headlines after a video of him being shot by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer went viral and caused outrage. In the video, an unarmed Blake was walking away from police officers when he was shot in his back. He is now paralyzed from the waist down. As he recovers in the hospital, the 29-year-old gave an update on how he is doing and shared an encouraging message.

In the clip, which was released by his lawyer Benjamin Crump, he described how painful his recovery has been.

“Your life, and not only just your life. Your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this man,” he said. “And I promise you, the type of s**t that you will go through, staples, I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach, you do not want to have to deal with this s**t man. 24 hours, every 24 hours, it’s pain, it’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat.”

He then encouraged people watching to change their lives.

“Please, I’m telling you, change y’all lives out there,” he continued. “We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man because there’s so much time that’s been wasted.”

Blake was shot seven times on August 23, 2020 after he was approached by police while trying to break up a domestic dispute that the police were called to handle beforehand, CBS reported. While Attorney Crump says that Blake was breaking up a domestic dispute, the Kenosha police union claimed that they were not responding to a domestic dispute and were actually on the premises due to reports of Blake trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey has been accused of firing the seven shots into Blake’s body and is on administrative leave, the Washington Post reported. The incident is being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Watch Blake’s video below.