Beyoncé, Janelle Monae, Serena Williams & More Recognized As ‘Wonder Women Of History’ By DC Comics

DC Comics is recognizing women who have become significant figures in history. According to Billboard, DC Comics will be releasing a young adult graphic novel titled Wonder Women of History that is highlighting women they are considered “real-life heroes.”

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. We’ll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!,” it reads on the pre-order page. “Award winning author Laurie Halse Anderson brings together an all-star cast of authors and illustrators in this anthology of Wonder Women.”

The graphic novel features 17 stories written by female and non-binary writers who created stories with icons of this generation as the superheroes of the story. The anthology recognizes women like Beyonce, Janelle Monae, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dominique Dawes, who was the first Black woman to win a single Olympic gold medal, gay and transgender rights activist Marsha P. Johnson, NASA’s first Hispanic female astronaut Ellen Ochoa and more. Wonder Women of History will be released on December 1 and is available for pre-order now. Writers include Mikki Kendall, Amanda Deibert, Danielle Paige, Cat Staggs and Cecil Castellucci.

“Wonder Woman has been an iconic figure for girls and women around the world for generations,” Anderson told Nerdist about the novel. “She gave me the example of a woman who combined justice, compassion, athleticism, and power that I needed. When the good people at DC brought up the idea of an anthology of real-life Wonder Women to me, I was on board instantly.”

Wonder Women of History will be released during the holiday season and looks like a great stocking stuffer! Pre-order here.