Nickelodeon Pulls ‘Made By Maddie’ Due To Criticism Over ‘Hair Love’ Similarities

After receiving criticism on social media, Nickelodeon has pulled one of their upcoming children’s shows. According to Variety, the network decided not to premiere Made by Maddie due to its similarities to Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love. In a statement, a spokesperson said that Made by Maddie isn’t a copycat of the Oscar-winning short film and that it Nickelodeon picked up the series “several years ago.”

“Made by Maddie is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series,” a Nickelodeon spokesperson said. “Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community. In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring ‘Hair Love’ in the highest regard.”

The show was going to tell the story of an eight-year-old girl named Maddie “as she uses her imagination and design ingenuity to turn every problem into a positive with the perfect fashion fix.” It was set to premiere September 13.

Hair Love is actually being adapted into a 12-episode series for HBO Max titled Young Love. The series is “an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.”

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” Cherry according to Variety. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”