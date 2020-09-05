Fabiana Pierre-Louis Becomes First Black Woman On New Jersey Supreme Court

A Black woman finally has a seat at the table within the New Jersey Supreme Court for the first time in the state’s 224-year history. According to USA Today, Fabiana Pierre-Louis is now the first Black woman to be on New Jersey’s Supreme Court thanks to a unanimous vote of 39-0. At 39-years-old, she is the youngest Justice there.

“Today is a historic day, so there’s no way to mince words about that. But what makes it even more special is she is uniquely well-qualified for this opportunity,” Senator Troy Singleton said. “Not because of the color of her skin but because, as Martin Luther King said, the content of her character, and her great accuracy.”

Pierre-Louis is replacing Associate Justice Walter F. Timpone, who reaches the mandatory age of retirement of 70-years-old this year.

Pierre-Louis was born in New York City and raised between Brooklyn and Irvington, New Jersey. She attended and graduated from Rutgers University and Rutgers University Law School and became a law clerk for John Wallace, the last Black person to have a seat at the New Jersey Supreme Court. Pierre -Louis was a prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey for nine years. During her career as a lawyer, Pierre-Louis has focused on issues like child exploitation, public corruption, narcotics and fraud. When she was a partner at the Montgomery McCracken law firm, she took cases regarding government investigations, white collar crime and commercial litigation.

Pierre-Louis already has a few firsts under her belt. She was the first Black woman to become the attorney-in-charge of the District Attorney’s Trenton office and then became the first Black woman to do the same at their Camden office.

“This young woman is one of the most impressive people I’ve ever met in my life,” Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester said.