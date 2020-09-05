Tiffany Haddish Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Another celebrity has come forward and revealed that they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Tiffany Haddish did an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and revealed that she too had contracted the deadly virus.

At first, the Night School star tested negative but soon learned she wasn’t in the clear.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci during their YouTube chat. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

Haddish said that she was asymptomatic but still got tested again and that time her results came back positive.

“Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

Haddish, 42, said she has continued to be tested and also was tested for the COVID-19 antibodies, which she also tested positive for.

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies,” the Los Angeles native continued. “That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

After being tested 12 times, she says that she now has tested negative for the virus and the antibodies.

“Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies,” she added. “So I think I’m superhuman.”

Watch the interview below.